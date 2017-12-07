|
Jeezy Reveals 'Pressure' Track And Guest List
12-07-2017
.
(Radio.com) Jezzy has shared the tracklisting for his new album Pressure, which is set to be released on December 15th and along with the song list, the reveal also includes the names of the special guests.
The new album features Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole on the track "American Dream," Kodak Black and YG on the title track, and Puff Daddy on the previously released "Bottles Up."
Other guests include 2 Chainz, Rick Ross and Trey Songz. Check out the full tracklist and guest listing here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.