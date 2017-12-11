Louis Tomlinson Releases 'Miss You' Video

The colorful new clip finds the singer downing pints and shots with his buddies as the club-hop across town, all the while trying to erase the memory of an ex from his mind.

"I wrote this song about a time in my life when I was going out partying every night," the singer shared in an interview (via Genius). "In hindsight throughout that time I was pretty numb and just going through the motions. Deep down it was always in the back of my mind that what I really missed was the girl that I loved." Watch the video here.