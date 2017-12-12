Guided By Voices Stream Forthcoming Album Space Gun Title Song

The band has released an online stream of the brand new song "Space Gun" which is also the title track to their brand new album that is set to be released on March 23rd. Listen to it here.

Robert Pollard and company still have a handful of live dates this year including a New Year Year's Eve show at the Empty Bottle in Chicago and have already revealed some dates for a spring tour in support of the new album.



'Space Gun' - Tracklisting

01. Space Gun

02. Colonel Paper

03. King Flute

04. Ark Technican

05. See My Field

06. Liar's Box

07. Blink Bank

08. Daily Get Ups

09. Hudson Rake

10. Sport Component National

11. I Love Kangaroos

12. Grey Spat Matters

13. That's Good

14. Flight Advantage

15. Evolution Circus

Guided By Voices Tour Dates:

Fri, Dec 15 - Bell House - Brooklyn, NY - SOLD OUT

Sat, Dec 16 - The Ballroom at The Outer Space - Hamden, CT - SOLD OUT

Sat, Dec 30 - Empty Bottle - Chicago, IL - SOLD OUT

Sun, Dec 31 - Empty Bottle - Chicago, IL - SOLD OUT

Fri, Apr 13 Blind Pig - Ann Arbor, MI

Sat, Apr 14 HI-FI Indy - Indianapolis, IN

Tue, Apr 17 Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA

Wed, Apr 18 White Eagle Hall - Jersey City, NJ

Fri, Apr 20 The Haunt - Ithaca, NY

Sat, Apr 21 Grog Shop - Cleveland, OH