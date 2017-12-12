Guided By Voices Stream Forthcoming Album Space Gun Title Song

Guided By Voices are gearing up for a busy 2018 with the release of a brand new album and a supporting tour but they are ending 2017 by giving fans a taste of what is to come.
The band has released an online stream of the brand new song "Space Gun" which is also the title track to their brand new album that is set to be released on March 23rd. Listen to it here.
Robert Pollard and company still have a handful of live dates this year including a New Year Year's Eve show at the Empty Bottle in Chicago and have already revealed some dates for a spring tour in support of the new album.
'Space Gun' - Tracklisting
01. Space Gun
02. Colonel Paper
03. King Flute
04. Ark Technican
05. See My Field
06. Liar's Box
07. Blink Bank
08. Daily Get Ups
09. Hudson Rake
10. Sport Component National
11. I Love Kangaroos
12. Grey Spat Matters
13. That's Good
14. Flight Advantage
15. Evolution Circus
Guided By Voices Tour Dates:
Fri, Dec 15 - Bell House - Brooklyn, NY - SOLD OUT
Sat, Dec 16 - The Ballroom at The Outer Space - Hamden, CT - SOLD OUT
Sat, Dec 30 - Empty Bottle - Chicago, IL - SOLD OUT
Sun, Dec 31 - Empty Bottle - Chicago, IL - SOLD OUT
Fri, Apr 13 Blind Pig - Ann Arbor, MI
Sat, Apr 14 HI-FI Indy - Indianapolis, IN
Tue, Apr 17 Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA
Wed, Apr 18 White Eagle Hall - Jersey City, NJ
Fri, Apr 20 The Haunt - Ithaca, NY
Sat, Apr 21 Grog Shop - Cleveland, OH