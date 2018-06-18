Guided By Voices Lead Athens Popfest Lineup

This year's line up will also be led by The Mummies, Man or Astroman?, His Name Is Alive, Dean Wareham of Luna / Galaxie 500, Mary Timony's Ex Hex, Elephant 6 bands Essex Green, Elf Power, and Marshmallow Coast, and Oh-OK.

They will be joined by Eureka California, Linqua Franqa, Flasher, Pohgoh, Joe Jack Talcum (of the Dead Milkmen), Dopeknife, Gauche, Ampline, Hothead, Elekibass, Izzy True, Rat Fancy, The Love Language, Ganser, Ew, Suggested Friends, David Barbe, Antlered Auntlord, Air Sea Dolphin, Buxton, Flamingo Shadow, Star Tropics, Joy Cleaner, Rose Ette, A Certain Smile, Wesdaruler, Big Baby, The Shut-Ups, Blushing, Lydia Brambila, Nihilist Cheerleader, Positive No, Ultra Beauty, Michael Potter, Zooey, Hunger Anthem, and Jim Shorts.