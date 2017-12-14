antiMusic Logo
Alice Cooper Releases 'The Sound Of A' Video
12-14-2017
.
Alice Cooper

(hennemusic) Alice Cooper is premiering a video for "The Sound Of A", the next single from his latest album "Paranormal." The song, whose origins date back 50 years, was rediscovered by the shock-rocker when original Alice Cooper Band bassist Dennis Dunaway suggested the track during sessions for the project.

"Dennis brought in the song and he played it for me and I said, 'wow Dennis, I remember when you wrote this song in 1967,'" explains Cooper. "He goes, 'you're right about the year, but you wrote it!' He says, 'this was the first song you ever wrote.'

"So, he brought it in and Bob Ezrin says 'I love this, we gotta do this song.' In the end, it became the most psychedelic track because during the recording of it, everybody just went off on these guitar parts and it just swirled at the end. It really ended up being one of the most interesting songs on the album - with a great story behind it. I totally forgot that I wrote it!"

"The Sound Of A" will be issued as a single on February 23; available as a limited-edition CD single and on 10-inch white vinyl, the release also includes four previously unreleased live songs recorded in Columbus, Ohio in 2016. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

