G-Eazy Performs 'No Limit' And 'Him and I' on 'Kimmel'

G-Eazy performed his club hit 'No Limit" without the assistance of Cardi B and A$AP Rocky, who are featured on the track. And the rapper invited his girlfriend, pop star Halsey, to join him for their duet 'Him & I."

Between flirtatious glances at one another, the duo traded lines and encouraged crowd participation. The Beautiful & Damned comes out Friday (Dec. 15). Check out the performances here.