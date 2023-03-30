G-Eazy Returns With 'Tulips & Roses' Single and Musical Video

(fcc) Multi-platinum selling superstar G-Eazy returns with new track, "Tulips & Roses" via RCA Records, a bold re-introduction after a yearlong hiatus.
Grappling with the loss of his mother, Gerald took a months long reprieve from the spotlight to regroup and collect himself. Finding himself in a rental apartment in Paris, the artist put pen to paper resulting in an honest and self-reflective account of his life and career.
On the song, G laments, "Was faded when I wrote this... Barely know what home is... If I fell who would catch me? If I was down who would grab me?"
But through the writing process reclaims his confidence, positively affirming, "My star's back shining bright I just polished it ...Something in my spirit woke back up... Time to go to work pick the slack up... Please no more comparisons you ain't gotta bring that up... Salute my brothers we can all coexist... Took a hiatus I'm like what did I miss? Gerald's back in his bag they don't do it like this."
The song features a sample of "Blame," a song from the critically acclaimed band Gabriels. G connected with the song instantly saying, "I discovered their music and became a big fan. I was inspired and excited to find a way to creatively interpret their music and work together." G found himself working through a song that happened to match the sentiment of "Blame," with both exploring ideas of fault, shame and indulgence. The end result being "Tulips & Roses."
The song is accompanied by a cinematic music video that follows G living and loving in Paris, facing betrayal and leaving viewers with a cliffhanger. Does he pull himself out of this, how does it end? Only time will tell what's next for G-Eazy.
