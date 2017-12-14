N.E.R.D Joined by Kendrick Lamar and Frank Ocean for 'Don't Don't Do It!'

(Radio.com) Pharrell Williams and N.E.R.D are making music with their famous friends again. The group has released new song "Don't Don't Do It" featuring a guest spot from Kendrick Lamar with an intro that was written (but not performed) by Frank Ocean.
"Don't Don't Do It!" is the latest from N.E.R.D's forthcoming full-length album, "No One Ever Really Dies," which is scheduled be released this Friday, December 15th.
You can get a taste of the group's Kendrick collaboration as well as the rest of the new album via a listening party video, which contains explicit language, here.