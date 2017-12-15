antiMusic Logo
The Doors Final Concert Ever Filmed Being Released
12-15-2017
.
The Doors

(hennemusic) The Doors will release "Live At The Isle Of Wight Festival 1970", on DVD+CD, Blu-ray+CD and digital video on February 23rd. Directed by Murray Lerner, the project captures the historic last concert ever filmed of The Doors, whose August 29 performance was featured alongside sets by The Who, ELP, Sly & The Family Stone, Ten Years After and Joni Mitchell, among others.

The scene is August 1970: frontman Jim Morrison's ongoing obscenity trial, from an incident a year prior in Miami, weighs heavily on the band. The Doors hit the stage at 2 AM before The Who and deliver a 7-song performance.

"Our set was subdued but very intense", keyboardist Ray Manzarek later stated. "We played with a controlled fury and Jim was in fine vocal form. He sang for all he was worth, but moved nary a muscle. Dionysus had been shackled."

"Live At The Isle Of Wight Festival 1970" captures and showcases the essence of this poignant performance, as well as offering a snapshot of the era, with footage of fans (over 600,000 in attendance) tearing down barriers and crashing the gates to gain access to the event.

The original concert footage has been completely recut, remixed and meticulously restored via the latest technology, including color-correcting and enhanced audio in 5.1 Dolby Digital sound as mixed from the original multi-track material by longtime Doors engineer / mixer / co-producer Bruce Botnick.

The DVD also includes with the bonus featurette "This Is The End", which presents 17 minutes of interviews conducted by Lerner with guitarist Robbie Krieger, drummer John Densmore, and original manager Bill Siddons, and adds archival footage with Manzarek from 2002. Watch the trailer here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

