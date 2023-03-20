3 Doors Down Announces Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour

(UMe) This summer, 3 Doors Down celebrates its sophomore album, Away From The Sun, by hitting amphitheaters in major markets across the US for the Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour, produced by Live Nation.

The band will be playing all of the songs from the album throughout the performances, plus all of their biggest hits. Artist Presale and VIP Packages are available beginning March 21 at 10am local time. The general onsale for the tour begins Friday, March 24 at 10am local time and will be available here.

Away From The Sun features "Here Without You," which reached No. 5 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and was certified 6x platinum in the US. The lead single, "When I'm Gone," peaked at number four on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent seventeen weeks on the Billboard Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks chart, becoming one of the longest-running number-one singles.

Special guest Candlebox will be supporting 3 Doors Down on the Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour for what is slated to be the band's last US tour to promote the 30th anniversary of the band and their final farewell studio album being released later this year by Round Hill Records.

Candlebox will also perform at 3 Doors Down's 18th Annual "The Better Life Foundation Concert" this fall. The event will take place at Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee, NC, on October 21. To date, The Better Life Foundation has donated over $3 Million to veterans, children, women, and humanitarian relief efforts domestically and around the globe.

"Away From The Sun has always been a personal favorite of mine because of how much it resonated with our country's service members," shares 3 Doors Down's Brad Arnold. "We are so blessed to be able to celebrate these significant milestones because we were very young making these albums, and we still have so much more life to give our fans." Arnold continues, "The show we are planning will be next level this year. It's going to be incredible to have Candlebox on tour with us. I've been a fan of theirs since I was a teenager.."

3 Doors Down will also star in Season IV of television's most successful nationally syndicated music-driven series, THE SONG, on March 25. THE SONG takes a quintessential look at the indelible legacies of celebrated recording artists and the music that made them famous. THE SONG airs on major network affiliates in 150 markets across the country.

AWAY FROM THE SUN ANNIVERSARY TOUR DATES

**Not a Live Nation Date

06.14 Baltimore, MD Pier Six Pavilion

06.16 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

06.17 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

06.21 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

06.23** Dubuque, IA Q Casino

06.24** Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

06.28 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

06.30 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

07.01 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

07.05** Traverse City, MI Cherry Festival

07.07** Huber Heights, OH Rose Music Center

07.08** Grantville, PA Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course

07.13** Wheatland, CA Hard Rock Live Sacramento

07.15** Costa Mesa, CA Orange County Fair

07.16** Las Vegas, NV Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

07.18 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre

07.20 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

07.21** Fort Hall, ID Shoshone-Bannock Casino

07.23** Great Falls, MT Voyagers Stadium

07.25 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium

07.27 Airway Heights, WA BECU Live at Northern Quest

07.28 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

08.04 Corbin, KY The Corbin Arena

08.05 Tuscaloosa, AL Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

08.09 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

08.11 Southaven, MS BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

08.12** Sedalia, MO Missouri State Fair

08.16 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater

08.18 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

08.19 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

08.23 New Orleans, LA Champions Square

08.25 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

08.26 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater

08.30 Simpsonville, SC CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

09.01 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium

09.02 Charlotte, NC Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

09.06 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre

09.08 North Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena

09.09 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater

09.13 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place

09.15 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

at the FL State Fairgrounds

09.16 Boca Raton, FL Mizner Park Amphitheater

09.20 Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater

09.22 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

09.23 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

10.21** Cherokee, NC Harrah's Cherokee

