Davey Suicide Release Too Many Freaks Video

The new album will be entitled "Made From Fire" and was coproduced by keyboardist Needlz and Charles Kallaghan Massabo. It is set to hit stores on March 24th.

They boldly proclaim in the announcement, "We're erecting a new kingdom of torching wrath, industrial destruction, passionate melodies, tons of charisma and a tough attitude culminating one conclusion: If there's one Rock band out there the world really needs right now, it's Davey Suicide." Watch the video here.