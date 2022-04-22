.

Davey Suicide Caught in the Fire With New Single

Keavin Wiggins | 04-21-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Davey Suicide Single art
Single art

Davey Suicide has shared their brand new single, "Caught in the Fire," which was written by Suicide and Erik Ron (Godsmack, Panic At the Disco, Motionless in White, Black Veil Brides).

Suicide had this to say about the track, "this was the first time in 11 years that I've tracked vocals with a producer in their studio. All of our previous efforts, were recorded DIY style at my house and our producer would get the recorded tracks and edit them in post.

"This experience pushed me to a new level vocally and I got to lose myself in the performance. I lived through every lyric and Erik was fantastic at capturing the character in crucial moments. Writing with him was a moving experience and I can see 'Caught in the Fire' becoming our most popular song to date!" Stream the song below:

Related Stories
Davey Suicide Caught in the Fire With New Single

News > Davey Suicide

advertisement
Day In Rock

Kurt Cobain Guitar From Nirvana's Teen Spirit Video Headed To Auction- Jack White Rocks Late Night TV- Korn- Mastodon- more

Queen Stream Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert For 30th Anniversary- Def Leppard Share 'Take What You Want'- more

David Lee Roth Addresses Van Halen Tour Reports- Judas Priest's Rob Halford Going Biblical With New Book- Lamb Of God- more

Van Halen Tribute Tour Talks Confirmed By Joe Satriani- Robert Plant Launches Season 5 Of Digging Deep Podcast- more

advertisement
Reviews

Hot In The City: April and May Concerts

Live: Beth Hart Live In Phoenix

Road Trip: Time to Go to Ireland!

Classics: 30 Years of 'Weird Al' Yankovic's Off the Deep End

Caught In The Act: Jimmie Vaughan