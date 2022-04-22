Davey Suicide Caught in the Fire With New Single

Single art

Davey Suicide has shared their brand new single, "Caught in the Fire," which was written by Suicide and Erik Ron (Godsmack, Panic At the Disco, Motionless in White, Black Veil Brides).

Suicide had this to say about the track, "this was the first time in 11 years that I've tracked vocals with a producer in their studio. All of our previous efforts, were recorded DIY style at my house and our producer would get the recorded tracks and edit them in post.

"This experience pushed me to a new level vocally and I got to lose myself in the performance. I lived through every lyric and Erik was fantastic at capturing the character in crucial moments. Writing with him was a moving experience and I can see 'Caught in the Fire' becoming our most popular song to date!" Stream the song below:

