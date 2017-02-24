Art Of Anarchy Stream New Song 'No Surrender'

The new album is set to hit stores on March 24th and is the group's first effort to feature Creed frontman Scott Stapp on lead vocals. Their debut featured the late Scott Weiland of Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver.

Stapp had this to say about the new song, "In 'No Surrender,' I addressed those moments in life where you've reached a personal crossroads or crisis. That place where your back is against the wall and your left with two choices; cave in and crumble allowing whatever circumstance to break you forever, or to rise up and fight through holding on to that never give up spirit that lies deep within.

"I detail in the verses personal experiences, as I lived them, that have taken me to that critical place of choice. Am I to give up, stay down and fade away or get up, fight on and never surrender." Check out the song here.