Megadeth's Nick Menza Official Cause Of Death Filed With Court

The "Rest In Peace" era Megadeth drummer died last May while performing at a music club in Los Angeles with his band OHM. Last week, TMZ reported (via Loudwire) that his mother filed his death certificate in probate court.

The drummer's mother Rose is said to have filed the certificate with the court along with other legal documents in order to be named the administrator of his estate, according to the report.

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine said at the time of Menza's death, "We, like all brothers, would disagree at times, but our bond was strong throughout. As a player, Nick had a very powerful jazzy flair, unpredictable and always entertaining, And as great a drummer as he was, the time spent with him as a person, a bandmate, and a friend was even more fun.

"There were several times we discussed him coming back to the band, but for various reasons it never came together. We've been in touch all along, he had come out to our shows recently, and he had remained a great friend, a true professional and a larger than life personality."