Ed Sheeran To Appear On 'Carpool Karaoke'

"I've been in touch with James Corden about this for three years because he wanted me to do the first one, and I just wasn't around," Sheeran said in an interview on UK radio. "But I can confirm that at some point this year I will be doing a Carpool Karaoke."

The bit will, of course, involve Sheeran having to sing some of his own music, and that has him feeling a bit awkward. "I think I'll just want to put on some Biggie," Sheeran said. "I want to put on something really awkward and dirty like Biggie's song 'Big Booty Hoes' or something like that." Read more here.