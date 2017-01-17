Lita Ford, Orianthi, Nita Strauss Lead She Rocks Album Lineup

The album is set to be released digitally this Friday, January 20th, and coincides with the "She Rocks Awards" the same day in Anaheim, CA during the annual NAMM Convention.

A physical release of the album will follow on February 4th. The compilation was produced by former Guitar World editor Brad Tolinski and executive produced by Vai.

She Rocks, Vol. 1 Tracklist:

1. Orianthi - "Transmogrify"

2. Yasi Hofer - "Cosmic Stars"

3. Kat Dyson - "U Know What I Like"

4. Sarah Longfield - "The Taxi Time Travel Task Force"

5. Lita Ford w/Lez Zeppelin - "The Lemon Song"

6. Jennifer Batten - "In the Aftermath"

7. Nita Strauss - "Pandemonium"

8. Steph Paynes - "The Sun at Her Eastern Gate"

9. Nili Brosh - "A Matter of Perception"

10. Gretchen Menn - "Scrap Metal"

11. Yvette Young - "Hydra"