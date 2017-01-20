BJ The Chicago Kid Talks His Amazing Journey On Rap Radar

BJ was nominated for his first GRAMMY in 2015 for his hit song with Schoolboy Q, 'Studio." Humbled and appreciative, he spoke about his three GRAMMY nominations. He referred to himself as a "unicorn" in the past because he isn't quite R&B but he isn't quite hip-hop either. He has worked with artists ranging from rap's heavy hitters like Schoolboy Q, Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West, sang with soul singers like Jill Scott and Stevie Wonder and worked on hits with Chance The Rapper and Kehlani.

'I've seen so much, maybe a little too much," he started. 'Being a fan of people like OutKast knowing anything they dropped has always been different from radio spin play, I will always be thinking in that mind frame understanding I'm a different artist' I've been a part of a lot of beautiful moments and I just think it's God's blessing. Him giving me the knowledge with the understanding that it's not just about the money. Nobody will ever pay you worth your talent." Read more here.