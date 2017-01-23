Megadeth, Bad Company Stars Lead Ronnie Montrose Tribute

The event, which took place on Saturday night, was one of the most talked-about shows happening around NAMM 2017. Just some of the rock veterans that took part were: Brad Gillis, Night Ranger; Howard Leese, Heart/Bad Company; Tracii Guns, LA Guns; Keith St. John, Montrose; Rudy Sarzo, Whitesnake/Ozzy Osbourne; David Ellefson, Megadeth; Jimmy Degrasso, Black Star Riders/Alice Cooper and many more.

Montrose singer Keith St. John wants the guitar great's legacy to continue. He says, "Ronnie's contribution to rock music in the early '70s heavily influenced the up and coming American rock guitarists for next two decades more than he probably ever realized or gave himself credit for. I just want to give those who really appreciate Ronnie the chance to get together in a loving concert setting where we can really dig in and enjoy each other through the commonality of his music."

Howard Leese of Heart, says this about Montrose: "I played with Denny Carmassi for 10 years in Heart after he was the drummer for Montrose for 4 years and Ronnie's band Gamma for 3 years, so I felt I knew Ronnie in a big way by our one degree of separation in the industry, and of course, all Denny's stories.

"The very first time I saw him play was on the Midnight Special TV show back in the early '70s. Ronnie was dripping with sweat and passion and I was totally blown away! Ronnie helped light a fire in me and made me want to approach guitar playing with that kind of zeal and expression and I've never forgotten that. I would like to play that same song on January 21st and bring as much thrill and passion to it as he did when I first saw him that night!" Read more here.