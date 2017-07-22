Ed Sheeran To Guest Star On 'The Simpsons'

Entertainment Weekly revealed ) that Sheeran will guest star on The Simpsons this fall. According to the report, the artist will voice a musician named Brendan in a musical-themed episode, titled "Haw-Haw Land," for the show's 29th season. Brendan will serve as a love interest for Lisa.

Sheeran opened up about the opportunity on Instagram, writing, "This year continues to be equally surreal and amazing. Watch out for this one, me and Lisa have a whole thing going on." Read more here.