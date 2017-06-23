|
Soil And Saving Abel Announce Redneck Rebellion Tour
.
Soil and Saving Abel have announced that they will be teaming up for a coheadlining trek this fall called the Redneck Rebellion Tour that will feature support from Kirra. The announced dates kick off on September 22nd in Flint, MI at The Machine Shop and conclude on October 14th in Battle Creek, MI at the Music Factory, with more dates still to be announced. Each headline band will be playing a full set. Soil's Tim King had this to say, "We've had a blast hanging with the Saving Abel guys on various one-off dates and festivals. It was definitely time that we combined forces and took the madness on the road." Saving Abel's Scott Bartlett added, "We've been asked for years why we don't play shows with Soil. We know their music, we run in the same circles. We recently did a gig with them and it turns out they're like-minded, laid back, and rock and roll degenerates just like us. Get ready for the 'Red Neck Rebellion'!" Redneck Rebellion Tour Dates:
