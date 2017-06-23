Soil And Saving Abel Announce Redneck Rebellion Tour

The announced dates kick off on September 22nd in Flint, MI at The Machine Shop and conclude on October 14th in Battle Creek, MI at the Music Factory, with more dates still to be announced.

Each headline band will be playing a full set. Soil's Tim King had this to say, "We've had a blast hanging with the Saving Abel guys on various one-off dates and festivals. It was definitely time that we combined forces and took the madness on the road."

Saving Abel's Scott Bartlett added, "We've been asked for years why we don't play shows with Soil. We know their music, we run in the same circles. We recently did a gig with them and it turns out they're like-minded, laid back, and rock and roll degenerates just like us. Get ready for the 'Red Neck Rebellion'!"

Redneck Rebellion Tour Dates:

09/22 Flint, MI The Machine Shop

09/23 Dayton, OH Oddbody's

09/24 Cleveland, OH Agora

09/27 Worcester, MA The Paladium

09/29 Stanhope, NJ Stanhope House

09/30 Reading, PA Reverb

10/1 Pittsburgh, PA Diesel

10/3 Louisville, KY Trixie's

10/4 Bloomington, IL Castle Theatre

10/5 Iowa City, IA Gabe's

10/6 Lincoln, NE Bourbon Theatre

10/7 Sioux City, IA Hard Rock Casino

10/10 Spearfish, SD Z Bar

10/11 Minot, ND The Original

10/13 Joliet, IL The Forge

10/14 Battle Creek, MI Music Factory

More dates to be announced