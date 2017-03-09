|
Spinal Tap Hit Too Close To Home For Aerosmith's Steven Tyler
The famed 'mockumentary' "This Is Spinal Tap" hit too close to home for Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, according to guitarist Joe Perry who recalled the singer's reaction to seeing the film upon its release. Tyler has been vocal in his dislike for the film in the past, revealing in a rare Library of Congress interview "That movie bummed me out, because I thought, 'How dare they? That's all real, and they're mocking it.'" Now his bandmate Joe Perry has shared the story of when Steven first saw the film in a new interview. "When we watched Spinal Tap, my wife and I saw it, and we fell on the floor. It was great, every bit is brilliant as it was supposed to be, so good. Even then, we had been through it all six times. I told Steven the next day, 'You've got to see this movie! It's so f-ing good. It's hilarious.'" But apparently Tyler did not see the humor in movie, "He was squirming and squirming, and he did not laugh the whole time. It was like he took the band's side on everything. It was like he did not - he didn't get it. He got indignant. And it was like, I couldn't believe it. So, my wife and I were cracking up - and we're watching Steven."
