This Is Spinal Tap Sequel Going To 11

Production on the long-awaited sequel to the iconic 1984 mockumentary "This Is Spinal Tap" has begun in New Orleans, Louisiana, according to a report by Variety.

Rob Reiner, who has written and is directing the film, will reprise his role as documentarian Martin "Marty" DiBergi, and the original film stars Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer will also return for the new film.

Elton John, Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, Questlove and Trisha Yearwood, will also make cameos in the film. Reiner shared in a statement, "I recently spoke to Marty DiBergi who said that he was more than happy to take a sabbatical from his position as a visiting Professor's Assistant at the Ed Wood School of Cinematic Arts to once again document Spinal Tap to ensure their place in the pantheon of Rock and Roll."

