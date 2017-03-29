Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Promoter Charged Over Fight With Fetty Wap's Crew
03-29-2017
.
Fetty Wap

(Radio.com) More details have emerged about the incident involving rapper Fetty Wap (real name Willie Maxwell) which resulted in a shooting that injured three people. Fetty Wap was not hurt and was not involved in the shooting, however, a hip-hop promoter was charged Monday (March 27) with pistol-whipping a man during the altercation.

The shooting took place outside a 24-hour deli in Fetty Wap's hometown, Paterson, New Jersey early Sunday, reports the Paterson Times. Police charged Raheem Thomas with assault and weapons offenses after it was determined that he hit a man in the head and face with a gun he was not permitted to carry. He was not charged with shooting anybody.

Thomas is the CEO and owner of the hip-hop promotion company Muscle Team Entertainment. This weekend, Thomas' Instagram account depicted a photo of a masked man wearing what looks like Fetty Wap's 1738 pendant, which was reportedly stolen. The rapper's crew is called Remy Boyz 1738, in tribute to the Remy Martin 1738 cognac brand.

Along with the photo, Thomas posted, "Just to set the record straight, I personally didn't take (Fetty Wap's) chain." Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Fetty Wap Music, DVDs, Books and more

Fetty Wap T-shirts and Posters

More Fetty Wap News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Promoter Charged Over Fight With Fetty Wap's Crew

Fetty Wap Reportedly Involved In Argument That Led To Shootings

Fetty Wap Releases Explicit Romantic New Track 'With You'

Fetty Wap and Monty Release New Track 'Way You Are'

Fetty Wap Video Causes Trouble For High School Principal 2016 In Review

Nicki Minaj And Fetty Wap Reveal New Track 'Like a Star'

Fetty Wap Releases 'Zoovier' Mixtape

Fetty Wap Brings $165K To Court To Pay Small Fine

Fetty Wap Forced To Cancel Festival Appearances

Fetty Wap Releases New Song 'Different Now'


More Stories for Fetty Wap

Fetty Wap Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Guns N' Roses Reunion Tops Lucrative Tour List- Aerosmith Postpone American Tour Plans- Pink Floyd Dark Side Of The Moon Item Sells For Big Dollars- Rob Halford Box Set- more

Dave Grohl Leads Sammy Hagar Acoustic Event Lineup- ELO Cofounder Not Attending Rock Hall Induction- Rammstein Announce New Release, Stone Sour and Korn Show- more

Eric Clapton Postpones Shows Due To Severe Illness- Metallica's Full Lollapalooza Brazil Set Streaming Online- Wx-Guns N' Roses Guitarist No Longer Regrets Time In Band- more

Page Too:
Woman Jailed For Playing Ed Sheeran Hit Over And Over- Rihanna's 'Bates Motel' Shower Scene Goes Online- Drake Angers Fans After Canceling Show At The Last Minute- more

Fetty Wap Reportedly Involved In Argument That Led To Shootings- Adele Says She May Never Tour Again- Drake Shatters Record With 'More Life' Release- The Chainsmokers- more

John Legend Denies Tabloid's Robbery Report- Drake Does Not Respect Kanye West's Disses- John Mayer Reveals Which Pop Star He Wrote 'Still Feel Like Your Man' About- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Reunion Tops Lucrative Tour List

Aerosmith Postpone American Tour Plans

Pink Floyd Dark Side Of The Moon Item Sells For Big Dollars

Hank Williams Jr. And Lynyrd Skynyrd Teaming Up This Summer

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Releasing Box Set

The Kinks' Dave Davies Streaming New Album Online

Ghost Add Headline Dates To North American Tour With Iron Maiden

Tommy Stinson's Bash & Pop Announce Spring Tour

Heart's Ann Wilson Adds New Leg To Solo Tour

Black Lips Releasing New Album This Spring

Papa Roach Announce New Album 'Crooked Teeth'

Venom Inc To Play At Danzig's Blackest Of The Black Festival

Warrant Streaming New Song 'Only Broken Heart'

The Kut Announce RSD Limited Edition Vinyl Picture Disc

Tankard Announce New Album 'One Foot In The Grave'

Singled Out: Half Blood's Crisis

• more

Page Too News Stories
Woman Jailed For Playing Ed Sheeran Hit Over And Over

Rihanna's 'Bates Motel' Shower Scene Goes Online

Drake Angers Fans After Canceling Show At The Last Minute

Lorde Fans Duped By Hoax From Impersonator

Promoter Charged Over Fight With Fetty Wap's Crew

Harry Styles To Perform New Solo Song On Saturday Night Live

Hunter Hayes Releases 'Yesterday's Song' Video

Liam Payne Thanks Fans for Love And Supportive Messages after Son's Birth

Will Smith Takes Part In Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Cast Reunion

Beyonce Fan Dies Days After FaceTime Call From Star

Supposed Kendrick Lamar's New Album Details Leaked Online

Calvin Harris Announces New Track Featuring Ariana Grande And More

Danny Brown Releases 80s Sitcom Styled 'Ain't It Funny' Video

Pharrell's Childhood Being Turned Into A New Musical

Katy Perry Tributes Die-Hard Fan Killed In Car Accident

Singled Out: Down On Maddy's Titania

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP

RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri

On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash

TBT: Down III Over the Under

Les Bohem - Moved to Duarte

In Tribute: Chuck Berry Live In Chicago

Sad Vacation: The Last Days of Sid and Nancy

Emmet Cahill - Emmet Cahill's Ireland

American Dreamer - Restless Nights

Rock Reads: Out of the Basement: From Cheap Trick to DIY Punk in Rockford, Illinois, 1973-2005

Dan Webb - Oedipus The King

Root 66 Week: Corey Ledet and His Zydeco Band - Standing on Faith

Derek Davis - Revolutionary Soul

Root 66 Week: Darin and Brooke Aldridge - Faster and Farther

Road Trip: The True/False Film Fest 2017

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.