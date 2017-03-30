|
50 Cent Tease New Comeback Collaboration
.
(Radio.com) If the last year has preoccupied 50 Cent with financial difficulties, 2017 might set the stage for a comeback. The rapper shared an Instagram photo with 2 Chainz and promised that the duo have new music on the way. "I knocked out a joint with @hairweavekiller [2 Chainz] today we got some heat New Music coming soon!!!" 50 Cent wrote in the caption for the social media photo post on Tuesday. 50's last album Animal Ambition debuted in 2014 and his last single (as a lead artist) dropped last May. He's been teasing Street King Immortal since at least 2012 -- an album that has had "release dates" in 2012, 2013 and 2016. Maybe this is the year to make it happen! 50 also has a mixtape project called Reloaded in the works -- his last tape dropped two years ago. All signs say 50's back in business. See him with 2 Chainz here.
"I knocked out a joint with @hairweavekiller [2 Chainz] today we got some heat New Music coming soon!!!" 50 Cent wrote in the caption for the social media photo post on Tuesday.
50's last album Animal Ambition debuted in 2014 and his last single (as a lead artist) dropped last May. He's been teasing Street King Immortal since at least 2012 -- an album that has had "release dates" in 2012, 2013 and 2016. Maybe this is the year to make it happen! 50 also has a mixtape project called Reloaded in the works -- his last tape dropped two years ago. All signs say 50's back in business. See him with 2 Chainz here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Eagles and Fleetwood Mac Confirm Classic Rock Festivals Details
• Blink 182 Streaming New Song Called 'Misery'
• Rock Hall Announce ELO, Journey Presenters and Prince Tribute
• Ziggy Stardust, American Pie Lead Additions To National Recording Registry
• Nick D'Virgilio Returning To Spock's Beard For New Album
• The Ghost Inside's Zach Johnson To Undergo Major Surgery
• alt-J Streaming New Single 'In Cold Blood'
• Bernie Torme Releasing Triple Album Next Week
• Gary Clark Jr. Expands North American Tour
• Pearl Jam Share Career Spanning 'Alive' Video To Celebrate Rock Hall Induction
• Oceano Announce New Album and Spring Tour
• Bob Dylan To Finally Accept His Nobel Prize
• Kenny Loggins And Friends TV Special Announced
• To Kill A King Covering The National For Record Store Day
• First Class Trash Release 'Party On' Video
• Louis Tomlinson Awaits Decision Over Airport Arrest Charges
• Justin Timberlake Teases Pharrell Williams, Timbaland Collaboration
• John Legend Does Surprise Performance At Train Station
• 2 Chainz and Nicki Minaj Confirm New Collaboration
• Rascal Flatts Reveal New Album 'Back to Us' Track Details
• Lana Del Rey Announces New Album 'Lust for Life'
• Cole Swindell and Dierks Bentley Release 'Flatliner' Video
• Rihanna Teased In New 'Valerian' Trailer
• Shania Twain May Premiere New Single at ACM Awards
• Video Of Hard-Rocking 12-Year-Old Lorde Streaming Online
• DJ Khaled Reveals He Is Starring In 'Pitch Perfect 3'
• ACM Awards Announce More Big Names For Upcoming Event
• 50 Cent Tease New Comeback Collaboration
• Demi Lovato Joins Jimmy Fallon For Latest Edition Of Ew!
• Singled Out: J.Ven's Barely Alive
• TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker
• Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP
• RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri
• On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash
• TBT: Down III Over the Under
• In Tribute: Chuck Berry Live In Chicago
• Sad Vacation: The Last Days of Sid and Nancy
• Emmet Cahill - Emmet Cahill's Ireland
• American Dreamer - Restless Nights
• Rock Reads: Out of the Basement: From Cheap Trick to DIY Punk in Rockford, Illinois, 1973-2005
• Root 66 Week: Corey Ledet and His Zydeco Band - Standing on Faith
• Derek Davis - Revolutionary Soul
• Root 66 Week: Darin and Brooke Aldridge - Faster and Farther
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.