Louis Tomlinson Awaits Decision Over Airport Arrest Charges

A decision was expected Wednesday (March 29) but the D.A. that they still need time to look at the case. A Los Angeles Districk Attorney's Office spokesman said yesterday afternoon, "A filing decision will not be made today. Our prosecutors are still reviewing the case."

Evidence against the pop singer includes footage of him wrestling on the floor with a photographer. He then tries to go and help girlfriend, Eleanor Calder, who was being surrounded by a group of girls, reports London's Daily Mail.

After the incident, Tomlinson's lawyer, Martin Singer said, 'The paparazzi provoked and caused the altercation that occurred with Louis at the airport. This is not the first or last time that a paparazzi has created an altercation with a celebrity. While the altercation was going on with the paparazzi, three other individuals were attacking his girlfriend during this incident and he came to her defense." Read more here.