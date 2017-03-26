Toto Announce Summer Tour With Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo (Week in Review)

The first coheadlining dates revealed include Los Angeles' The Greek on August 27th, New York City's Beacon Theatre on September 14th and Peachtree City's Frederick Brown Amphitheatre on September 10th, with more dates still to be announced.

Toto's Steve Lukather had this to say, "I've known Neil a long time and he's a fantastic musician. Pat's voice is one of the all time greats and we're super excited to join together with them to do some shows this summer." Read more - here.