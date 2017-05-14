My Chemical Romance Reunite At Frank Iero Concert

According to fan photos, Gerard Way, Mikey Way and Ray Toro showed up to support former guitarist Frank Iero's and his band The Patience. This surprise appearance got fans excited, once again, about a possible reunion.

The band split up in 2013, but last year, they announce the reissue of their 2006 album The Black Parade. Fans described themselves as being "heartbroken" after finding out the reissue did not mean the band was reuniting. Read more here.