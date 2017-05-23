|
Luke Combs Storms To No. 1 With 'Hurricane'
.
Luke Combs' debut single "Hurricane" has now topped the radio charts. The song comes from his forthcoming full length album "This One's For You", which is set to be released on June 2nd. Combs received the news of the song going No. 1 this past weekend while appearing at the BMI's Songwriters Festival in Key West. He had this to say, "It's surreal to celebrate my first No. 1 down here at the BMI Songwriter's Festival surrounded by my very own songwriting heroes and friends. "Much like the stories of many artists before me, I gambled it all in the name of these songs - dropping out of college to write, playing those songs in three-hour acoustic sets at an empty bar to some rowdy club nights filled with fans and then moving to Nashville to be a part of this incredible songwriting community. "Songs carried me here and today is a wild dream come true. To my friends at country radio, thank you for believing and spinning. To the fans, you loved 'Hurricane' first and most - this one's for ya'll." The video for the single has surpassed 25 million views on Vevo. Check it out here.
The video for the single has surpassed 25 million views on Vevo. Check it out here.
