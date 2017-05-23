Luke Combs Storms To No. 1 With 'Hurricane'

Combs received the news of the song going No. 1 this past weekend while appearing at the BMI's Songwriters Festival in Key West. He had this to say, "It's surreal to celebrate my first No. 1 down here at the BMI Songwriter's Festival surrounded by my very own songwriting heroes and friends.

"Much like the stories of many artists before me, I gambled it all in the name of these songs - dropping out of college to write, playing those songs in three-hour acoustic sets at an empty bar to some rowdy club nights filled with fans and then moving to Nashville to be a part of this incredible songwriting community.

"Songs carried me here and today is a wild dream come true. To my friends at country radio, thank you for believing and spinning. To the fans, you loved 'Hurricane' first and most - this one's for ya'll."

The video for the single has surpassed 25 million views on Vevo. Check it out here.