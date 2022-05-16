Luke Combs Celebrating 13th No. 1 With Parking Lot Party

Single art

(Sony Music Nashville) Luke Combs has scored his thirteenth No. 1 single at country radio this week after his single, "Doin' This," topped both the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts.

In celebration of "Doin' This," as well as Combs' last eight chart-topping singles, BMI will host its biggest No. 1 party ever with a special sold-out Parking Lot Party concert on June 8 in Nashville, featuring performances by Combs and his co-writers.

"Doin' This," comes from Combs' forthcoming album, Growin' Up, which will be released June 24th. He said of the record, , "I've been working on this album on and off for two and a half years now. It was sort of a crazy process through what COVID brought, and what that meant for our touring life last year.

"It made me have to put a pause on this album for a second, but I'm just really stoked that it's finally coming out. Working with Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton as a producer has been really great and I think that the fans are going to love these songs. I'm just excited to get them out and see what they think."

Related Stories

Luke Combs Announces The Middle of Somewhere Tour

Luke Combs Shares New Song 'Tomorrow Me' and Announces Album

Luke Combs Celebrated CMA Top Honor With New Video 2021 In Review

Luke Combs Announce Stadium Tour Dates

News > Luke Combs