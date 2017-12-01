New TV Special To Remember Tom Petty, Chuck Berry, Glen Campbell

The new television program will be hosted by Robin Roberts and was conceived by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel. Country stars Dolly Parton, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker will pay tribute to Campbell, while Alice Cooper and Hunter Hayes will unite to honor both Berry and Petty.

The program will also honor Mary Tyler Moore, Don Rickles and Jerry Lewis. The Year In Memoriam 2017 airs Monday, Dec. 18 at 10pm ET on ABC. Read more here.