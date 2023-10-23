Rare Previously Unreleased Tom Petty Tracks Streaming Online

(hennemusic) Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers are streaming a pair of rare, unreleased tracks as part of the newly-available expanded edition of the 2010 blues album, "Mojo."

Fans can now check out the band's cover of the Sonny Boy Williamson II cover, "Help Me", and an accompanying video unveiling newly-discovered footage of the group performing the song at their Los Angeles rehearsal space The Clubhouse, and audio of a second unreleased track from the sessions, "Mystery of Love."

Arriving in sync with Petty's October 20 birthday, the "Mojo: Extra Mojo Version" of the project includes the rare outtakes as exclusively featured on the streaming version of the set, which is also available in Dolby Atmos.

Launched with the lead single "Good Enough", "Mojo" debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard Top Rock Albums chart and at No. 2 on the Billboard Top 200; the band's twelfth studio album showcased their melodic range - from Rock 'n' Roll, to Country, to electric and acoustic Blues, to classic moody ballads.

"With this album, I want to show other people what I hear with the band," said Petty back in the day. "'Mojo' is where the band lives when it's playing for itself."

Get more details and stream the rare unreleased tracks here.

