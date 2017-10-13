Exhumed Announce U.S. Headline Tour

The band is launching the trek to support their new album "Death Revenge" which was released today (October 13th). The tour is set to kick off on November 15th at Brick By Brick in San Diego, CA and will run until December 8th where it wraps up in Oklahoma City.

Frontman Matt Harvey had this to say, "We can't wait to unleash a casket full of new tunes and old favorites on some maniacs. It's been too long since we rolled into your town, drank all your beer, and ripped your faces off. See you there, you filthy animals!"

The new headline dates will following their brief tour with The Black Dahlia Murder, Suffocation, Decrepit Birth and an appearance at Ozzfest Meets Knotfest on November 5th.



Exhumed w/ The Black Dahlia Murder, Suffocation, Decrepit Birth, Necrot, Wormwitch:

11/01/2017 Studio Seven - Seattle, WA

11/02/2017 HIFI Music Hall - Eugene, OR

11/03/2017 Vinyl at Hard Rock - Lake Tahoe, NV

11/04/2017 Phoenix Theater - Petaluma, CA #

11/05/2017 KnotFest - San Bernardino, CA **

11/06/2017 Club Red - Mesa, AZ

# = No Suffocation

** no Necrot, Wormwitch

Exhumed headline dates w/ Arkaik:

11/15/2017 Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

11/16/2017 The Garage - Ventura, CA

11/18/2017 Beauty Bar Las Vegas, NV

11/19/2017 Green Room - Flagstaff, AZ

11/21/2017 Alamo City Music - San Antonio, TX

11/22/2017 White Oak - Houston, TX

11/24/2017 Club 529 - Atlanta, GA

11/25/2017 Hideaway - Johnson City, TN

11/26/2017 Strange Matter - Richmond, VA

11/27/2017 Voltage Lounge - Philadelphia, PA

11/28/2017 Saint Vitus - Brooklyn, NY

11/29/2017 Sonia's - Boston, MA

11/30/2017 Fuzebox - Albany, NY

12/01/2017 Buzzbin - Canton, OH

12/02/2017 Pike Room - Detroit, MI

12/03/2017 Northside Yacht - Cincinnati, OH

12/04/2017 Fubar - St. Louis, MO

12/05/2017 Reggies - Chicago, IL

12/06/2017 Riot Room - Kansas City, MO

12/07/2017 Vaudeville Mews -Des Moines, IA

12/08/2017 89th Street - Oklahoma City, OK