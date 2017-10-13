|
Exhumed Announce U.S. Headline Tour
.
Exhumed have announced that they will be hitting the road next month to launch a U.S. headlining tour to promote their brand new album that will feature support sets from the band Arkaik. The band is launching the trek to support their new album "Death Revenge" which was released today (October 13th). The tour is set to kick off on November 15th at Brick By Brick in San Diego, CA and will run until December 8th where it wraps up in Oklahoma City. Frontman Matt Harvey had this to say, "We can't wait to unleash a casket full of new tunes and old favorites on some maniacs. It's been too long since we rolled into your town, drank all your beer, and ripped your faces off. See you there, you filthy animals!" The new headline dates will following their brief tour with The Black Dahlia Murder, Suffocation, Decrepit Birth and an appearance at Ozzfest Meets Knotfest on November 5th. Exhumed headline dates w/ Arkaik:
The band is launching the trek to support their new album "Death Revenge" which was released today (October 13th). The tour is set to kick off on November 15th at Brick By Brick in San Diego, CA and will run until December 8th where it wraps up in Oklahoma City.
Frontman Matt Harvey had this to say, "We can't wait to unleash a casket full of new tunes and old favorites on some maniacs. It's been too long since we rolled into your town, drank all your beer, and ripped your faces off. See you there, you filthy animals!"
The new headline dates will following their brief tour with The Black Dahlia Murder, Suffocation, Decrepit Birth and an appearance at Ozzfest Meets Knotfest on November 5th.
Exhumed headline dates w/ Arkaik:
• Linkin Park Stream Carpool Karaoke Featuring Chester Bennington
• Led Zeppelin's John Bonham To Receive Hometown Honor
• The Eagles To Rock The Grand Ole Opry
• Robert Plant Talks Current Relationship With Led Zeppelin
• Singled Out: Jason Heath and The Greedy Souls
• Nikki Sixx Ending His Sixx Sense Radio Show
• Imagine Dragons Release 'Whatever It Takes' Video
• The Who Release Live Video For Classic Tommy Hit
• Exhumed Announce U.S. Headline Tour
• Iration Announce The Heatseekers Winter Tour
• Green Day Announce Humble New Greatest Hits Album
• New Michael Schenker Fest Tour Leg Coming Next Month
• The Eagles Expand Hotel California For Anniversary Reissues
• Robert Plant TV Performance Of New Songs Goes Online
• Sammy Hagar's 70th Birthday Bash Movie Coming To Theaters
• Lady Antebellum Tapped To Headline Musicians on Call Benefit
• AWOLNATION Release New Song 'Passion'
• Charlie Puth Loses It On Corden's 'Late Late Show'
• Harry Styles Not Afraid To Go New Direction Solo
• Ed Sheeran, Drake, Bruno Mars Lead AMAs Nominations
• John Legend Releases 'Penthouse Floor' Video
• JAY-Z, Marc Anthony And Major Lazer Plan Puerto Rico Benefit Concerts
• JAY-Z, Marc Anthony And Major Lazer Plan Puerto Rico Benefit Concerts
• Britney Spears Thanks First Responders At 'Vegas Strong' Return
• Kelsea Ballerini To Play Special Hometown Show At Her Old School
• Kane Brown Releases Nostalgic 'What's Mine is Yours' Video
• Katy Perry Helps Fans Propose Onstage During Concert
• Gene Watson Announces New Album My Gospel Roots
• Maren Morris Debuts 'Dear Hate' At First Show After Las Vegas Shooting
• Maren Morris Debuts 'Dear Hate' At First Show After Las Vegas Shooting
• Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!
• Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad
• Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance
• Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village
• Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)
• Staring Into Nothing - Power
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
• Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP
• Quick Flicks: California Typewriter
• Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar
• On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.