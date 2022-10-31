Exhumed Reveal Lineup Change For U.S. Tour

Tour poster

Exhumed have announced that Escuela Grind will be replacing Hulder on their upcoming U.S. headline tour in support of their brand new album, "To The Dead."

The band had this to say, , "Despite the shuffling of lineups at the eleventh hour, we're hella psyched to get out on the road and take you all To The Dead along with us. Furthermore, we're very chuffed to welcome Escuela Grind to this tour.

"It's gonna be a blast and we're thankful for them for stepping up to make some noise with us on such short notice. And of course, we wish the Hulder crew a speedy recovery and all the best for their new album.

"See you casket-crushers, necromaniacs, and slaughtercultists out there on the road very f***en soon!"

The tour is set to kick off on November 10th in Portland, OR at Dante's and will feature support from Vitriol, Escuela Grind, Molder. See the dates below:

11/10/2022 Dante's - Portland, OR

11/11/2022 Substation - Seattle, WA

11/12/2022 The Shredder - Boise, ID

11/13/2022 Ace's High Saloon - Salt Lake City, UT

11/14/2022 HQ - Denver, CO

11/15/2022 Ernie November's - Cheyenne, WY

11/16/2022 Reverb Lounge - Omaha, NE

11/17/2022 Lefty's - Des Moines, IA

11/18/2022 Reggies - Chicago, IL

11/19/2022 Club Garibaldi - Milwaukee, WI

11/20/2022 Sanctuary - Detroit, MI

11/21/2022 Legends - Cincinnati, OH

11/22/2022 No Class - Cleveland, OH

w/ Vitriol, Escuela Grind, Castrator:

11/23/2022 Cattivo - Pittsburgh, PA

11/25/2022 Sonia - Boston, MA

11/26/2022 Johnny Brendas - Philadelphia, PA

11/27/2022 The Meadows - Brooklyn, NY

11/29/2022 Metro Gallery - Baltimore, MD

11/30/2022 Norfolk Taphouse - Norfolk, VA

12/01/2022 New Brookland Tavern - Columbia, SC

12/02/2022 Bogg's - Atlanta, GA

12/03/2022 Will's Pub - Orlando, FL

12/04/2022 Brass Mug - Tampa, FL

12/06/2022 The Goat - New Orleans, LA

12/07/2022 White Oak - Houston, TX

12/08/2022 Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

12/09/2022 Amplified - Dallas, TX

12/10/2022 Rock Box - San Antonio, TX

12/12/2022 The Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM

12/13/2022 Nile Underground - Mesa, AZ

12/14/2022 Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

12/15/2022 Constellation - Santa Ana, CA

12/16/2022 Don Quixote - Los Angeles, CA

12/17/2022 Eli's Mile High - Oakland, CA

12/18/2022 Starlet Room @ Harlows - Sacramento, CA

Related Stories

Exhumed And Gatekeeper Announce Coheadlining Tour

Exhumed Recruit Noisem Guitarist

Exhumed Music and Merch

News > Exhumed