John Legend Releases 'Penthouse Floor' Video

"With the chorus of going to the 'Penthouse Floor,' we were thinking about upward mobility, and thinking about escape," he said about the track in an interview with Complex.

"The more I sat with the song as I was making the record, I wanted to have more attention in the song where I was thinking about not just upward mobility and escaping, but also thinking about what it means to come from humble beginnings like I come from, a blue-collar family, where people that are often ignored and forgotten about, and to elevate to more rarefied air like I am now but to not forget about where you come from." Watch the video for "Penthouse Floor" here.