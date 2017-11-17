John Legend and Carrie Underwood Hosting GRAMMY Special

The special will feature highlights from the past 59 years, including artist reactions to their own GRAMMY performances: "To be asked by Paul McCartney to come up and jam was like a life-affirming moment for me," said Dave Grohl.

During the program, Blake Shelton recalls singing with Glen Campbell in 2012, "I have never felt more honored, proud, and nervous, and a sense of unexpected accomplishment. My first moment on that stage was with one of the greatest legends--not in country music--of the entertainment industry, period!" Read more here.