Louis Tomlinson Streams New Song 'Just Like You'
(Radio.com) Louis Tomlinson has just released the new track "Just Like You." It's the third song Tomlinson has put out post One Direction. He previously teamed with Steve Aoki for "Just Hold On and joined forces with Bebe Rexha and Digital Farm Animals for "Back to You." The song, a mid-paced, reflective number, features creative keyboard sounds and an array of soft electronic beats and confessional lyrics: "I'm just like you/ even though my problems look nothing like yours do/ I get sad, too/ when I'm sad I need somebody to talk to." "It's very autobiographical and obviously about me," Tomlinson told Zane Lowe. "The fans have seen so much and got to know us so well, but I've never really had a chance to be as honest like that with music, so that was really refreshing." "Just Like You" expresses the challenges of success and emphasizes how there are drawbacks that go with the perks. "The important thing to me was that, I've read a lot of press stories about myself and the press and everyone naturally puts this spin on fame and celebrity, and I kinda just wanted to show the other side of it," he said. "I've kind of struggled with the concept of fame and it's hard for anyone to get your head around. It was important to me to write a song that could humanize me as much as possible and that the fans can really feel I'm just like them. Honest and vulnerable and real." Earlier, Tomlinson hit social media. "My next single will be a bit later this year but I wanted to share this with you now," he tweeted. "This is one of my favourites from the album. Conceptually I think it sums me up!" Listen to the song here.
