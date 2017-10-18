Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

MGMT Return With First New Song In Four Years 'Little Dark Age'
10-18-2017
.
MGMT

(Radio.com) Remember the "Kids"? Missing that "Electric Feel"? Psychedelic rockers MGMT have returned with the band's first new song in four years, "Little Dark Age."

"We felt like we had reached a flow, it was the sort of chemistry, the kind of magic feeling we had when we started the band," the duo explained to Zane Lowe on his Beats 1 radio show Tuesday (Oct. 17) about the catchy new song, which was the result of studio sessions in New York and Los Angeles.

"Little Dark Age" arrives with an appropriately tripped-out music video directed by David MacNutt and Nathaniel Axel that's steeped in Gothic imagery and '80s vibes. It finds band members Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser being stalked by the figure of Death. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

MGMT Music, DVDs, Books and more

MGMT T-shirts and Posters

More MGMT News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


MGMT Return With First New Song In Four Years 'Little Dark Age'

MGMT Announce New Album 'Little Dark Age'

MGMT Offshoot Simon Doom Stream New Song

MGMT Are Finishing Work On New Studio Album

MGMT Song Featured In 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Trailer

MGMT Tease New Music Is Coming In 2017


More Stories for MGMT

MGMT Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
ZZ Top Postpone 2017 Tour Dates Under Doctor's Orders- Tom Petty Laid To Rest In Private Service- Metallica Stream Previously Unreleased 'Master Of Puppets' Demo- more

A Perfect Circle Streaming New Song 'The Doomed'- Robert Plant Addresses Led Zeppelin Reunion Idea- Metallica Call On Fans To Help With Upcoming Releases- more

Cinderella's Tom Keifer Hospitalized Following Collapse- Guns N' Roses Star Suffering From Potentially Fatal Heart Condition- Black Sabbath Reveal Details For The End Film- more

Page Too:
One Direction Fan's Screaming Resulted In Collapsed Lung- Niall Horan Previews 'Flicker' Album Via Twitter- Liam Payne Announces New Single 'Bedroom Floor'- more

Ed Sheeran Seriously Injures His Arm In Accident- Aaron Carter Has Returned To Rehab- Joe Jonas Engaged To 'Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner- Taylor Swift Video- more

Pink Calls Out Girl-On-Girl Violence Of Pop Beefs- Lee Brice Reveals Details For New Self-Titled Album- James Corden Attempts To Claim Usher's 'Sexiest Male Vocalist' Crown- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
ZZ Top Postpone 2017 Tour Dates Under Doctor's Orders

Tom Petty Laid To Rest In Private Service In Pacific Palisades

Metallica Stream Previously Unreleased 'Master Of Puppets' Demo

Black Sabbath Release Paranoid Video From Final Concert

New Photo Of Rami Malek As Queen's Freddie Mercury Goes Online

Singled Out: Legend's Frostbite

Paul McCartney Leads Record Store Day Black Friday Exclusives

Marilyn Manson Compares Justin Bieber To A Girl

MGMT Return With First New Song In Four Years 'Little Dark Age'

The Ramones Expand 'Rocket To Russia' For 40th Anniversary

Tony Iommi Reflects On Led Paul Award Honor Ahead Of Reveal

Inviolate Release 'Broken Cycle' Music Videdo

Morrissey Releases 'Spent the Day in Bed' Video

A Perfect Circle Streaming New Song 'The Doomed'

Robert Plant Addresses Led Zeppelin Reunion Idea

Metallica Call On Fans To Help With Upcoming Releases

• more

Page Too News Stories
One Direction Fan's Screaming Resulted In Collapsed Lung

Niall Horan Previews 'Flicker' Album Via Twitter

Liam Payne Announces New Single 'Bedroom Floor'

Kelsea Ballerini Releases Acoustic Version Of 'Legends'

Kacey Musgraves Shares Wedding Photos

Old Dominion Announce North American Tour

Fifth Harmony Tease 'Can You See' From 'The Star' Soundtrack

Carrie Underwood Reveals The One Animal That She Doesn't Like

DJ Khaled Seeks Diddy's Guidance for Son's First Birthday Party

Rihanna Honored In Neighborhood She Grew Up In

Pink Sings Fall-Themed Hashtag Songs On 'Fallon'

Wu-Tang Clan's Raekwon Wants Packers to Sign Colin Kaepernick

Ed Sheeran Seriously Injures His Arm In Accident

Aaron Carter Has Returned To Rehab

Joe Jonas Engaged To 'Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner

Taylor Swift Seen Filming New Video in London

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Chris Barron - Angels and One-Armed Jugglers

Kylie Odetta - Undertow

Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!

Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad

Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance

Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village

Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)

Staring Into Nothing - Power

Remembering Tom Petty

Remembering Charles Bradley

Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live

Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP

Quick Flicks: California Typewriter

Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar

Kinlin - The Last Stand

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.