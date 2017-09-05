Tupac Musical Revived By Theater Company

Now, Atlanta's True Colors Theater Company has undertaken a revival of the musical, set to debut September 12 in the city's Cascade Heights neighborhood.

Explaining the decision to resurrect a flop, lead producer Eric L. Gold said that Broadway wasn't ready for a full-tilt hip-hop musical three years ago. "People have commented to me that it was one moment too soon, and that opening on Broadway was just too ambitious," he told The New York Times. "Not opening originally in Atlanta is one of my biggest regrets." Read more here.