Tupac Shakur Came Close to Playing a Jedi In 'Star Wars' On This Day in Rock 2014

Album art Album art

Late rap icon Tupac Shakur had the top Day in Rock story on this day in 2014 with a report that he was considered for the part of a Jedi in Stars Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace.

The revelation came from Death Row's former chief engineer Rick Clifford in an interview at the time with 2pac-forum.com, claiming that Tupac told him that he was lining up an audition for the part of Mace Windu in the film that ultimate went to Samuel L. Jackson.

Clifford told the site, "It's sad because 'Pac found out that I worked for Brian Austin Green. who was on (Beverly Hills) 90210, then he found out I was in some movies. So we always talked about his film career and stuff.

"He was telling me that he was supposed to read for George Lucas and them. They wanted him to be a Jedi. Yes, I'm serious, Samuel L. got Tupac's part."

"Yeah, he called me 'Old Man,'" Clifford added. "He said 'Old Man, keep your fingers crossed, I got three movies coming up. One of them I gotta read for George Lucas'."

Related Stories

Tupac Shakur's Self-Designed Ring Leads Sotheby's 3rd Annual Hip Hop Auction

News > Tupac