|
James Bay Releases New Music Video For 'Us'
.
James Bay has released a brand new music video for his latest single "Us." The track comes from his forthcoming sophomore album "Eclectic Light", which will be released on May 18th. Bay had the following to say, "Touring my music means I've been lucky enough to meet people all over the world and witness the phenomenal strength of crowds. Gigs can be the greatest proof that positivity and strength comes from us all sticking together. "I wrote this song to explore unity and inclusion. Looking through the lens of my own personal relationships, this song turned out to be a particularly important moment on the album for me." Watch the video here.
Bay had the following to say, "Touring my music means I've been lucky enough to meet people all over the world and witness the phenomenal strength of crowds. Gigs can be the greatest proof that positivity and strength comes from us all sticking together.
"I wrote this song to explore unity and inclusion. Looking through the lens of my own personal relationships, this song turned out to be a particularly important moment on the album for me." Watch the video here.