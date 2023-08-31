James Bay Releases 'Goodbye Never Felt So Bad' Video

(Republic) Three-time GRAMMY Award-nominated and BRIT Award-winning multi-platinum singer, songwriter, and guitarist James Bay releases the official music video for his brand-new single "Goodbye Never Felt So Bad" out now via Mercury/Republic Records.

The music video shows James doing what he does best - performing live. Footage taken from his tour on the road shows fans dressing up in his iconic hat, singing along to the song even before it was released. It highlights his performance skills and captivating a crowd.

On the track produced by Gabe Simon [Noah Kahan] and co-written with Plested [Lewis Capaldi, Dean Lewis], James Bay said: "Goodbye Never Felt So Bad is a song about how crazy it can feel to say goodbye. There's rarely ever anything good about it. I say goodbye to the people I love constantly, it comes with the territory of my work. I'm always traveling. It's an amazing job but everything in life has its upsides and downsides.

This summer I started playing the song live, way before I even knew it would be released. I just wanted to share new music for the thrill of it. You can't ask an audience to like something, but every time my fans put their hands in the air, clapped along and by the last chorus they were singing the words. It's been unbelievable. I'm really excited to share the recording with the world. I wrote it with my mate, the brilliant Phil Plested. I hope you love it!"

James had been giving fans a sneak peek to the song as he has been performing it live on tour and recently opened up for Bruce Springsteen at London's own BST Hyde Park. Currently, he is on the road for an extensive North American run supporting The Lumineers and doing his own select headline dates - see full tour below.

James Bay 2023 Tour Dates:

8/30 Omaha, NE Slowdown

9/1 Denver, CO Ogden Theatre

9/2 Snowmass, CO Jazz Aspen Snowmass

9/3 West Valley, UT Usana Amphitheatre*

9/5 Bonner, MT Kettlehouse Amphitheater*

9/6 Bonner, MT Kettlehouse Amphitheater*

9/8 Quincy, WA Gorge Amphitheater*

9/9 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater*

9/10 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater*

9/12 Santa Barbara Santa Barbara Bowl*

9/13 Santa Barbara Santa Barbara Bowl*

9/15 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl*

9/16 Oakland, CA Fox Theater

9/19 Dallas, TX Echo Lounge

9/20 Austin, TX Emo's

9/22 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse

9/23 Franklin, TN Pilgrimage Music & Culture Festival

*supporting The Lumineers

