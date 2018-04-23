News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Night Club Announce Tour With Combichrist and Wednesday 13
04-23-2018
.
Night Club

Night Club have announced that they will be hitting the road with Combichrist and Wednesday 13 for the Everybody Still Hates You Tour which will also feature Prison and Death Valley High.

The band will be launching the tour to preview their forthcoming album "Scary World" which is set to be released on August 24th and they will be launching the first video from the effort "Candy Coated Suicide" on May 18th.

The band had this to say, "We're excited to get back on the road with our friends in Combichrist and play some songs from our upcoming album which is set for a Fall 2018 release. We're releasing the first single, 'Candy Coated Suicide,' on May 18th in conjunction with the start of the tour."

The U.S. leg is scheduled to kick off on May 18th at The Glasshouse in Pomona, CA and wrapping up the trek on June 30th at the Regent Theater in Los Angeles, CA.

Everybody Still Hates You TourDates:
05/18 - The Glasshouse - Pomona, CA
05/19 - Holy Diver - Sacramento, CA
05/20 - Slims - San Francisco, CA
05/22 - Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, OR
05/23 - Studio Seven - Seattle, WA
05/25 - The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT
05/26 - The Oriental Theater - Denver, CO
05/29 - Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN
05/30 - The Miramar Theater - Milwaukee, WI
05/31 - Bottom Lounge - Chicago, IL
06/01 - The Machine Shop - Flint, MI
06/02 - Grog Shop - Cleveland Heights, OH
06/05 - Montage Music Hall - Rochester, NY
06/06 - Stanhope House - Stanhope, NJ
06/07 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD
06/08 - The Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY
06/09 - The Trocadero - Philadelphia, PA
06/10 - Brighton Music Hall - Brighton, MA
06/12 - The Canal Club - Richmond, VA
06/13 - The Blind Tiger - Greensboro - NC
06/14 - Ground Zero - Spartanburg, SC
06/15 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA
06/16 - Culture Room - Ft. Lauderdale, FL
06/17 - Brass Mug - Tampa, FL
06/19 - Soundbar - Orlando, FL
06/20 - Maverick's - Jacksonville, FL
06/21 - Parish at House of Blues - New Orleans, LA
06/22 - Elysium - Austin, TX
06/23 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX
06/24 - Gas Monkey Live! - Dallas, TX
06/26 - The Historic El Rey Theater - Albuquerque, NM
06/27 - Club Red - Mesa, AZ
06/28 - Beauty Bar - Las Vegas, NV
06/29 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA
06/30 - Regent Theater - Los Angeles, CA

