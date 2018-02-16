Run The Jewels Announced As Record Store Day Ambassadors for 2018

We were sent the following details: On Thursday, one half of Run The Jewels, rapper/producer EL-P jumped in with Record Store Day's Michael Kurtz and Rick Johnson to announce the RTJ's ambassadorship on SiriusXM's "Feedback" show, which airs on their VOLUME channel The Run The Jewels/SiriusXM broadcast is the first time Record Store Day has ever announced its ambassador on-air.



On-air this morning, EL-P joked when contemplating the string of RSD ambassadors, to-date, "I can't tell you how proud I am to be the least wealthy Record Store Day Ambassador," but then in a more momentous tone, he added, "This is a community that I've always been a part of, so when I was asked to do it, I said 'of course!' I'm honored and it means something to me… I'm really grateful to do this."

Run The Jewels' Official Ambassador Statement Video hints at a special release for Record Store Day 2018. Check back for more details on RTJ's RSD release and all the others on the Official List coming very soon. Watch the video here.