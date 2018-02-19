Troy Gentry's Widow Sues Over Husband's Death

Angela K. Gentry, the widow of the late Montgomery Gentry star, has filed suit against Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation and Keystone Helicopter Corporation for multiple defects in the doomed helicopter.

The suit claims that the company 'made it a point to hide and deny" those defects in the copter, reports Courthouse News Service. "The dangers from the lack of crashworthiness and defects in the engine, transmission and sprag clutch, throttle cables, engine attachments and absence of crashworthy features were unknown to the average user and consumer of this helicopter but well known to these defendants who made it a point to hide and deny any problems that could and did cause serious personal injury and death," states the complaint, filed in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas by the Wolk Law Firm. Read more here.