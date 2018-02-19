News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Troy Gentry's Widow Sues Over Husband's Death
02-19-2018
.
Montgomery Gentry

(Radio.com) The heartbreaking tragedy of Troy Gentry's death in a helicopter crash last year has resulted in a new lawsuit suit. Gentry died on Sept. 8, 2017, after the helicopter he was taking a sightseeing tour in crashed to the ground near the Flying W Airport and Resort in Medford, New Jersey. Gentry was 50.

Angela K. Gentry, the widow of the late Montgomery Gentry star, has filed suit against Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation and Keystone Helicopter Corporation for multiple defects in the doomed helicopter.

The suit claims that the company 'made it a point to hide and deny" those defects in the copter, reports Courthouse News Service. "The dangers from the lack of crashworthiness and defects in the engine, transmission and sprag clutch, throttle cables, engine attachments and absence of crashworthy features were unknown to the average user and consumer of this helicopter but well known to these defendants who made it a point to hide and deny any problems that could and did cause serious personal injury and death," states the complaint, filed in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas by the Wolk Law Firm. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Montgomery Gentry Music, DVDs, Books and more

Montgomery Gentry T-shirts and Posters

More Montgomery Gentry News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Troy Gentry's Widow Sues Over Husband's Death

Montgomery Gentry's Troy Gentry Killed in Helicopter Crash 2017 In Review

Montgomery Gentry Announce Here's To You Tour

Eddie Montgomery To Continue Making Music After Troy Gentry's Death

Montgomery Gentry Set Release Date for Final Album

Montgomery Gentry Releases 'Better Me' Lyric Video

Eddie Montgomery Makes First Statement Following Troy Gentry's Death

Montgomery Gentry Release New Song 'Better Me'

Troy Gentry's Final Grand Ole Opry Performance Goes Online

Grand Ole Opry Announce Troy Gentry Public Memorial Service


More Stories for Montgomery Gentry

Montgomery Gentry Music

advertisement

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Updates Fans On New Album- Marilyn Manson Has Bizarre Onstage Meltdown- Metallica Release Birthday Tribute To Cliff Burton- Muse- more

The Smashing Pumpkins Announce Reunion Tour- Corey Taylor Reveals Timeline For New Slipknot Album- Metallica To Receive Polar Music Prize- Muse Release 'Thought Contagion'- more

Led Zeppelin To Release 'Different' Archival Recordings- Photo Of Metallica's James Hetfield As Cop In Ted Bundy Movie- Iron Maiden Take Action Against Counterfeiters- more

Judas Priest Legend Battling Parkinson's Disease- Metallica's James Hetfield Lands Key Role In Ted Bundy Movie- Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album After Final Tour- more

Page Too:
Drake's Generous Money Giveaway All Part Of 'God's Plan'- Troy Gentry's Widow Sues Over Husband's Death- The Chainsmokers Release 'You Owe Me' Video- Demi Lovato Unplugs- more

Meek Mill Files Appeal Alleging Unreliable Police Testimony- Kendrick Lamar, The Killers Lead NBA All-Star Weekend- Frank Ocean- more

Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

Elton John Making New 'Lion King' Music With Beyonce- Willie Nelson Fighting Back After Battling Flu- Victoria Beckham Addresses Spice Girls Reunion Speculation- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.