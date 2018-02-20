A Perfect Circle Lead Rocklahoma Lineup

Prior to the official kickoff there will also be a Thursday Night Campground Party that will include performances from Screaming for Silence, Dark Avenue, As Above So Below, Save the Hero, Hyperdose, One Step From Falling, Weston Horn and the Hush, Ryder, Honor Amongst Thieves, Wither.

Friday night's lineup: A Perfect Circle, The Cult, Stone Temple Pilots, I Prevail, Sevendust, The Used, Trivium, Yelawolf, Red Sun Rising, SOiL, Adelitas Way, Big Story, Everybody Panic, Cimino, Midnight Devils, Chaotic Resemblance, Firstryke, ASKA, Down For Five, Agnozia, Silent Theory, KillSET, Dead Horse Trauma, Kirra, City of the Weak, Dirty Soul Revival, Dirty Blvd

Saturday night: Godsmack, Ghost, Vince Neil, Clutch, Pop Evil, Underoath, Diamond Head, Shaman's Harvest, Butcher Babies, Powerman 5000, Like A Storm, Wayland, LA Velvet, Black Tora, Dead Metal Society, Dead Girls Academy, TROY, Heaven Sent, Wild Planes, Maplerun, Hallow Point, The Maension, Renegades, Duel, Kevlar, Stanley's Revenge

Sunday night: Poison, Cheap Trick, Halestorm, Cinderella's Tom Keifer, Candlebox, Machine Gun Kelly, 10 Years, Andrew W.K., Lynch Mob, New Years Day, Well Hung Heart, Mind Of Fury, Maxx Explosion, A Brilliant Lie, War of Thrones, Davey Suicide, Coda Cutlass, Love N Revenge, Shallow Side, Ten Thousand One, The Grizzly Band, Oddfellas, Jenny Wood, Bringer