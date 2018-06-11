News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




A Perfect Circle Expand Tour and Release Video
06-11-2018
A Perfect Circle

A Perfect Circle have announced some new dates for their upcoming North American fall tour and released a 2D video clip for "The Contrarian" from their "Eat The Elephant".

The footage from the new clip comes from the "Eat The Elephant" companion film which was directed by Steven Sebring ("Horses: Patti Smith and Her Band," "Dream of Life"). Watch the 2D clip here.

Frontman Maynard James Keenan had this to say about the hologram film, "It is very much a combined experience of the tactile and the visual. I come from an era where the physical pieces of music were something that you cherished… Something like this brings back that visual excitement for people."

A Perfect Circle North American Dates: (* new)
October 20 West Valley City, UT Maverik Center
October 22 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheater
October 24 Austin, TX Austin 360 Amphitheatre
October 26 - 28 New Orleans, LA Voodoo Music + Arts Experience *
October 29 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre
October 30 Orlando, FL CFE Arena
November 1 Charlotte, NC Bojangles' Coliseum
November 2 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
November 3 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena *
November 6 New York, NY The Theater at Madison Square Garden
November 7 Baltimore, MD UMBC Events Center *
November 9 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre (WRIF Radio Show) *
November 11 Minneapolis, MN Armory (93X Radio Show) *
November 13 Cedar Rapids, IA U.S. Cellular Center *
November 14 Park City, KS Hartman Arena *
November 17 Anaheim, CA The Theatre at Honda Center
November 18 Las Vegas, NV The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas - The Chelsea
November 20 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre

