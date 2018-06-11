A Perfect Circle Expand Tour and Release Video

The footage from the new clip comes from the "Eat The Elephant" companion film which was directed by Steven Sebring ("Horses: Patti Smith and Her Band," "Dream of Life"). Watch the 2D clip here.

Frontman Maynard James Keenan had this to say about the hologram film, "It is very much a combined experience of the tactile and the visual. I come from an era where the physical pieces of music were something that you cherished… Something like this brings back that visual excitement for people."

A Perfect Circle North American Dates: (* new)

October 20 West Valley City, UT Maverik Center

October 22 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheater

October 24 Austin, TX Austin 360 Amphitheatre

October 26 - 28 New Orleans, LA Voodoo Music + Arts Experience *

October 29 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre

October 30 Orlando, FL CFE Arena

November 1 Charlotte, NC Bojangles' Coliseum

November 2 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

November 3 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena *

November 6 New York, NY The Theater at Madison Square Garden

November 7 Baltimore, MD UMBC Events Center *

November 9 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre (WRIF Radio Show) *

November 11 Minneapolis, MN Armory (93X Radio Show) *

November 13 Cedar Rapids, IA U.S. Cellular Center *

November 14 Park City, KS Hartman Arena *

November 17 Anaheim, CA The Theatre at Honda Center

November 18 Las Vegas, NV The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas - The Chelsea

November 20 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre