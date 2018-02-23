Kesha Releases 'Praying' and 'We R Who We R' Live Videos

"Praying" is especially majestic and emotional. Kesha's strong vocals and the crowd's sing-along resonate over the plaintive piano chords before the drums, bass and background vocals enter the mix. Although the song is about overcoming a broken relationship it feels especially appropriate as a message of hope following the recent high school shooting in Parkland, Florida that killed 17 people.

"We R Who We R" is more of a rallying cry to celebrate individuality, and the crowd reacts with enthusiasm to the uptempo anti-discrimination tune. Kesha has not yet rescheduled the March and April dates she canceled, however, her 30-city co-headlining tour with Macklemore is still slated to launch June 6 in Phoenix, Arizona. Watch the videos here.