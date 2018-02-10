A Perfect Circle Announce Long Awaited New Album

The new studio effort will feature 12 tracks and is the follow up to the group's 2004 effort "eMOTIVe". Frontman Maynard James Keenan had this to say, "Although I'm extremely excited to finally be completing this album after a 14-year hiatus.

"I'm actually more excited that its intentional release date is serving a greater purpose. The 20th of April is Carina Round's birthday. She is a dear friend who is extremely difficult to shop for. Pressure off.

"Of course, I must also note that the potheads are gonna be thrilled that this album comes out on 4-20. May it serve as a glorious soundtrack to accompany all of the giggling and vexing sounds of nibbling and snacking. Fingers crossed, Cheech & Chong will be proud." Read more - here.