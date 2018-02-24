News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The Doors Release Live 'Light My Fire' Video (Week in Review)

.
The Doors

The Doors Release Live 'Light My Fire' Video was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) The Doors are streaming a performance of their 1967 classic, "Light My Fire", as the latest preview to the February 23 release of "Live At The Isle Of Wight Festival 1970."

The second single from the band's self-titled debut delivered the group their first US No. 1 hit while the project reached No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to worldwide sales of more than 20 million copies.

The festival set by The Doors, which landed in the middle of frontman Jim Morrison's trial for indecent exposure and obscenity during a 1969 concert in Miami, captures a unique moment in the band's performance history.

"It was a nervous time for us," guitarist Robby Krieger tells Billboard, "and it was pretty different than any of our other shows. Jim was in the midst of the Miami thing, so he wasn't in the best of moods, and we were into the part of his career where he was way overweight and had the beard.

"He didn't really do a great show; He sang well, but he didn't move an inch, and usually he was real animated and all over the place, depending on how much drugs he had in him. And he insisted on green light only. He wanted it as dark as possible on stage, so they're lucky they got anything, really. But other than that, it was pretty fun."

"Light My Fire" follows "Break On Through (To The Other Side)" as the second song previewed from the forthcoming live package, which captures the historic last concert ever filmed of The Doors. Watch the video and read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

The Doors Music, DVDs, Books and more

The Doors T-shirts and Posters

More The Doors News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


The Doors Release Video Of Classic Live Performance

The Doors Release Live 'Light My Fire' Video

The Doors Release Video Of Classic Song Performance

The Doors Icons Have Intersection In Their Honor

The Doors Final Concert Ever Filmed Being Released

The Doors In The Studio For Strange Days 50th Anniversary

The Doors Release Strange Days Video Ahead Of 50th Anniversary Reissue

The Doors Expand 'Strange Days' For 50th Anniversary

The Doors Complete Singles Collection Coming This Fall

The Doors' Robby Krieger Announces U.S. Solo Tour


More Stories for The Doors

The Doors Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Robert Plant Talks Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Celebration- Jimi Hendrix Previously-Unreleased Track Streaming- Foo Fighters Brit Awards Performance Streaming Online- more

Recap: KISS Spark Retirement Speculation With The End Of The Road Move- Slipknot Star Says He Will Never Go Back On Tour Again- Foreigner Announce Very Special Release- more

Stone Temple Pilots Stream New Song The Art Of Letting Go- Judas Priest Preview New Song Traitors Gate- The Monkees Stars Reuniting For Tour- Halestorm, In This Moment Tour- more

Eagles Add More New Dates To North American Tour- Billy Corgan Reveals New Smashing Pumpkins' Song Details- Foreigner Announce Live Orchestra Tour Dates- more

Page Too:
Quincy Jones Apologizes for Shocking Interview Comments- Ed Sheeran Addresses Secret Marriage Rumors- Maroon 5 Headlining NFL Hall of Fame Legends Concert- more

Page Too Rewind: Drake's Generous Money Giveaway All Part Of 'God's Plan'- Troy Gentry's Widow Sues Over Husband's Death- The Chainsmokers Release 'You Owe Me' Video- Demi Lovato Unplugs- more

Migos, Arcade Fire, James Bay Going 'Saturday Night Live'- Rihanna Looks Back And Thanks Mother As She Turns 30- Carrie Underwood Donates $10K To Injured Police Officer- more

Ed Sheeran Sparks Secret Wedding Speculation- Former One Direction Star Zayn Malik Previews New Music- Kesha Forced To Postpone Shows Due To Concert Fall Injury- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.