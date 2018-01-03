Cardi B Believes She Can Copy Any Rapper's Flow 2017 In Review

Addressing an audience in South Carolina Cardi said: "And for anybody that telling me, 'Oh b-- you copied Kodak flow, you copied this and that flow,' So what b--? So what?"

"I'ma sound like all your favorite rappers," she continued. "I'ma take all they flows and I'ma body it b--. One day I'ma sound like Kodak [Black], the next day I'ma sound like Meek Mill, the next day I'ma sound like Migos. I don't give a f-." Read more here.